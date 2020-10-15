Crapo: The Congressional Award — challenging youth

Congress established the Congressional Award 41 years ago to recognize the achievements of American youth. According the program’s 2017-2018 report to Congress, more than 8.5 million hours of public service have been contributed to communities nationwide due to the program. Youth 14 to 23 years of age earn Congressional Award recognition for achieving personally challenging goals. Program administrators describe the process as “non-partisan, voluntary, and non-competitive.” Achieving the honor is intended to be an engaging way for young people to get more involved in activities they enjoy or would like to try. As explained on the program’s website, “You move at your own pace – on your own or with your friends. This is not an award for past accomplishments. Instead, you are honored for achieving your own challenging goals after registering for the program.”