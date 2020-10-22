Crapo: The Abraham Accords Peace Agreement — A historic achievement

One of the greatest world challenges of our time, without a doubt, has been the pursuit of peace in the Middle East. Although we have seen progress at various times, lasting, concrete peace has eluded world leaders, and its attainment has eclipsed administrations. The recent Abraham Accords Peace Agreement is a significant step in bringing this important part of our world closer together, and it is worthy of commendation.

On September 15, 2020, the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement was signed at the White House ushering in normalized diplomatic, commercial, security and other relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. This followed the August 13, 2020, announcement of Israel and the UAE’s agreement on full normalized relations and the September 11, 2020, announcement that Bahrain also agreed to normalize relations with Israel. Through the agreements, the UAE and Bahrain joined Egypt and Jordan in increasing the number of Arab countries with full diplomatic ties with Israel to four. The UAE and Bahrain are also the first of the Gulf Arab states to formalize relations with Israel.

I joined 55 Senate colleagues in introducing S.Res. 709, a bipartisan resolution expressing the sense of the Senate that the agreements between Israel and the UAE and Israel and Bahrain to establish full diplomatic relations are historic achievements. The resolution: