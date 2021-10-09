Crapo: Tax Hikes Violate Biden Promise and Reverse 2017 Tax Cut Progress

Further, Democrats want to make our corporate tax rate one of the highest rates—if not the highest—in the developed world. Raising the corporate tax rate to 25 percent would be a gift to China and other foreign competitors, putting the United States back at a significant competitive disadvantage, sending jobs and investment overseas.

A corporate tax hike would also increase taxes on Americans of all incomes and savings levels through reduced wages and lower retirement account values. The nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) estimates 25 percent of the corporate income tax is borne by workers, but more recent estimates have put that number as high as 70 percent.

Another JCT analysis shows that in 2022, more than 104 million U.S. taxpayers earning less than $400,000 per year would bear the burden of an increase in the corporate tax rate to 25 percent. By 2031, nearly 168 million American taxpayers earning less than $400,000 per year—nearly one in two Americans—would shoulder the burden of that increase.