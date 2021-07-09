Crapo: Tax compliance contingent on trust

Nearly every American engages in what the Internal Revenue Service calls “voluntary tax compliance,” which is to say they make disclosures, file returns and pay taxes without being directly compelled to do so. Voluntary compliance is a bedrock of our tax system, and is dependent on taxpayer trust that laws are equitable, equally applied, administered fairly, and administered without penalty for timely compliance. Voluntary compliance also relies on taxpayers trusting the IRS to safeguard vigilantly the immensely personal information that tax laws require payers to disclose, including family status, business relationships, debts, medical or disability status, and a slew of other personal data. Idahoans, as all Americans, deserve and expect data privacy.

As a baseline, the law treats personal tax data as strictly confidential, and requires active and assiduous confidentiality protections at the IRS and from any of its agents or partners with access to the data. Various data safeguards are in place. However, none seem to have precluded “troves of never-before-seen” taxpayer information from ending up in the hands of media outlet ProPublica, which on June 8 published protected taxpayer data in a highly partisan, sensationalized and misleading article targeting people by name. We still don’t know the scale of this potential breach, which could include the data of virtually all Americans.