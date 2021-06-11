 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crapo: Supreme Court Paking
0 comments
editor's pick alert
Other View

Crapo: Supreme Court Paking

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sen. Mike Crapo

Crapo

 COURTESY OF SEN. MIKE CRAPO

As participants in the decisions made in Congress, Idahoans contact me with valuable input about the issues our country faces. Realizing that many may not have the chance to contact me, I post information about various issues of importance on my website, http://crapo.senate.gov. One of the issues Idahoans have contacted me about is the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court, especially in the wake of President Biden’s new Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. The following is my response:

On January 22, 2021, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) introduced S.J.Res. 4, a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution. I am a co-sponsor of this measure, which would limit the number of Justices on the Supreme Court to nine. S.J.Res. 4 has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee for further consideration.

The Supreme Court plays a vital role in safeguarding the United States Constitution, and has done so in a nonpartisan manner with nine justices for more than 150 years. Packing the Supreme Court and increasing the number of justices would give way to more partisan infiltration for many generations to come and would present greater and unnecessary volatile challenges in fairly and constitutionally settling the most pressing judicial cases affecting Americans.

I share concerns about court packing. The judiciary is not an unelected legislative body; rather, the men and women who serve on the federal bench are charged to enforce and interpret the law before them. I will fight all attempts to undermine the integrity of the federal judiciary.

For more information about the issues before the U.S. Senate as well as news releases, photos, and other items of interest, please visit my Senate website, http://crapo.senate.gov. The website also provides information about how to contact me to share your views via email, phone and mailing addresses. News about recent activities and information about accessing my Facebook and YouTube pages and following me on Twitter can also be found on the website. Links to legislation and other resources to assist Idahoans who need help with federal agencies can also be accessed on the website. The messages you send me help to shape my approach on a number of important matters. Please continue to contact me and share your thoughts and ideas.

Senator Mike Crapo represents Idaho in the U.S. Senate.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Finding My Way: Pulling up last
Columnists

Finding My Way: Pulling up last

I doubt everyone would be impressed at the gradual improvements these young athletes would slowly achieve. But they pushed on with dogged determination, right there in front of anyone with eyes to see.

Reader Comment: Idaho's self-appointed saviors
Columnists

Reader Comment: Idaho's self-appointed saviors

Opinion: "North Idaho’s accepting nature has been turned against us by these new people who have run for political office as Republicans, were voted into office because of our own complacency of either not voting or not taking the time to learn who they were."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News