Crapo: Supporting Idaho manufacturing through a competitive federal tax code

Another key aspect of our competitiveness is capital investment. The Internal Revenue Code has a number of tax incentives for capital investment, which, when paired with a competitive corporate tax rate, are essential to promote domestic manufacturing. Incentivizing capital investment in a critical Idaho industry—semiconductors—has rightly garnered bipartisan interest. In a recent executive order, President Biden noted a growing concern about the supply of semiconductors. Micron, Intel and other American semiconductor manufacturers are operating in an increasingly competitive and sometimes unscrupulous market. Only a few years ago, Chinese state-owned companies stole trade secrets from Micron in an effort to gain an advantage against leading producers of a sought after technology. Helping U.S. companies strengthen their supply chains to protect these critical technologies is vital to safeguarding national security and the health of our economy.

The semiconductor industry supports more than 8,200 high-paying jobs in Idaho, with an output valued at $2.3 billion and 2.84 percent of Idaho’s GDP, according to the Idaho Department of Commerce. Further, the U.S. Census Bureau reports semiconductor devices are Idaho’s leading export, valued at $265 million in 2020. Ensuring federal policy best supports innovation and development of new technologies will keep Idaho on the world stage for research and development.