Crapo: Spurring short line rail investment

ASLRRA indicates more than 10,000 customers are served by short lines. Idaho Falls, Burley, Twin Falls, Boise, Cottonwood, St. Maries, Bovill, Spalding, Harvard, Moscow and Lewiston are among the communities served in Idaho by short line rail. According to a PriceWaterhouseCoopers analysis, short line railroads and their suppliers support more than 61,000 jobs in the U.S., mainly in rural America, and add $6.5 billion annually to the U.S. economy. Short line freight services save taxpayers more than $1.5 billion annually in wear and tear on roadways by keeping 31.8 million heavy truckloads off local roads.

Watco Companies, which operates the Boise Valley Railroad, Eastern Idaho Railroad and Great Northwestern Railroad, reports it moved more than 66,500 carloads of goods through Idaho in 2019, with frozen vegetables, sugar, barley, wheat, lumber, pulp and paper products among the top commodities it transported. Eastern Idaho Railroad used the 45G tax incentives to increase shipping options and create jobs in the Burley area. In 2016, I had the opportunity to join executives of Watco Companies and local officials in Burley to celebrate the conversion and expansion of the former Keystone RV manufacturing facility in Burley to a warehouse and distribution facility for storage and transport of agricultural and other products. Watco further reported the markets served by the warehouse were expanded from sugar and milk to also include steel, paper rolls, hay and butter.