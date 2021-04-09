Crapo: Sound Immigration Reform

Despite the uncertainty of the pandemic of this past year and an ongoing farm labor crisis, Idaho agriculture has kept supplying the food and goods needed across our state, country and world. Idaho’s 24,000 farms and ranches produce 185 commodities, according to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). And, together, the ISDA reports, agriculture and food processing generate 28 percent of Idaho’s total economic output in sales and 13 percent of its gross domestic product. In fact, Idaho ranks number 5 among all 50 states when it comes to the share of agriculture’s contribution as a percentage of a state’s economic output. Unfortunately, this economic engine is under threat as producers have struggled with a lack of available workers and seasonal labor rates that have increased by 25 percent in the past three years due to a flawed federal system. Producers have shared experiences of having no domestic workers apply for openings, even during the height of last year’s unemployment spike.