Crapo: Shutting the door on telephone scammers

We have heard about people in our communities, neighbors, friends, or even family, falling victim to robocall scams and losing significant amounts of money and security of their personal information. Scammers are coming up with ever-creative ways to manipulate our open society to defraud unsuspecting victims. These scams are out of control, and enough is enough. Thankfully, we are getting traction on enacting legislation aimed at helping to stop illegal robocalls.

In December, the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation passed out of the Committee, as a substitute amendment, bipartisan legislation I introduced with Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) to help stop unwanted robocalls. S. 2204, the Data Analytics Robocall Technology (DART) Act, would require the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to report to Congress on the effectiveness of call blocking programs. The bill includes provisions to ensure critical safety and emergency calls are handled properly. This includes requiring the FCC to study the prevention of the blocking of numbers used for public safety and emergency calls, including calls by government entities; schools for school-related notifications; and similar emergency purposes, as determined by the Commission. Text of the legislation, as passed by the Committee, can be found on my website, www.crapo.senate.gov.