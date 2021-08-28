Crapo: Securing resources for Idaho crime victims

The Crime Victims Fund (CVF) was created in 1984 as part of VOCA to ensure survivors have the resources they need to take care of expenses related to the crime they suffered. Expenses include medical bills, counseling, lost wages, funeral costs and more. The CVF provides grants to states and local communities to establish crime victim programs that can get the funding to where it is needed most.

The CVF is primarily financed by criminal fines, so funding fluctuates annually. Deposits into the CVF are historically low due in large part to greater use of deferred prosecutions and non-prosecution agreements. In Idaho, federal VOCA funds for programs have dropped by around 65 percent since Fiscal Year 2018, according to the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance. This has resulted in victims’ service providers in our state and across our country facing catastrophic cuts in their VOCA grants.

The enacted VOCA Fix Act addresses these issues by directing revenues collected from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements to be deposited into the CVF, rather than the U.S. Treasury’s General Fund.