Crapo: Removing the Filibuster Would Increase Divisiveness Rather Than Efficiency

As participants in the decisions made in Congress, Idahoans contact me with valuable input about the issues our country faces. I post information about various issues of importance on my website, http://crapo.senate.gov. One of the issues Idahoans have contacted me about recently is the proposal to revise the standing rules of the U.S. Senate to remove the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes to end debate and proceed to a vote. The following is my response:

The Senate is commonly referred to as the world’s most deliberative body and varies greatly from the structure and procedures that favor the majority in the House of Representatives. The Senate, as outlined in the Constitution, is to serve as a check and balance to the House by limiting hurried decision-making to ensure careful consideration of a given proposal. With this in mind, any proposal to revise Senate rules and procedures must preserve the unique nature and intent of this legislative body.

Removing the ability to filibuster legislation would minimize the Senate minority’s power to force further debate or compromise. Thus, the efforts would reduce incentive for the Senate to forge broad agreements and would likely increase divisiveness rather than efficiency. We should be cautious not to promote changes to tip the balance further for one side.