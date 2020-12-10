Crapo: Reinforcing America's Nuclear Infrastructure

Over the last couple of years, Congress has ushered in a new chapter in U.S. nuclear energy by enacting legislation promoting nuclear innovation.

The advancement of clean, reliable nuclear energy is paramount to maintaining the United States’ eminence in nuclear power, research and innovation. My colleagues and I recently introduced S. 4897, the American Nuclear Infrastructure Act (ANIA) of 2020, which would further facilitate our country’s nuclear competitiveness through enhanced collaboration with allied nations, nuclear energy workforce development and improved review processes to help deploy advanced nuclear technologies.

Since April, I have been working with a bipartisan group of senators to develop legislation to build on the 2018 enactment of S. 97, the Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act (NEICA), and the 2019 enactment of S. 512, the Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act (NEIMA). These laws help ensure the research conducted at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) continues to contribute to and empower the long-term viability of our diverse domestic energy resources and keeps our nation at the forefront of nuclear innovation.