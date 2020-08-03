Crapo: Providing for our national defense

On July 21, 2020, the House of Representatives passed its version of the FY21 NDAA by a vote of 295 to 125. As the details of the final legislation are resolved, I will continue to advocate for provisions important to Idaho and our nation’s defense. I look forward to enactment of a final version of the FY21 NDAA that effectively backs American servicemembers, honors their enormous contributions to our security and protection of our freedoms and provides for their expedient and successful return to our communities following their service. Fulfillment of this task is an essential part of our congressional responsibility and duty to the military families who give so much to our great country.