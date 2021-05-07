Crapo: Protecting Idaho water rights

Effective management of water resources affects the vitality of communities and their ability to grow and develop. Respecting water rights is a central factor in the management of water resources. I have been a longtime opponent of federal agencies eroding states’ water rights practices. I have authored and introduced legislation in multiple congresses to prevent federal encroachment on the management of water resources, best controlled at the state and local levels. I am again backing legislation in this Congress to protect the private property rights of farmers, ranchers, states, cities and local conservation efforts from being trampled on by the federal government.

The federal government has a long history of attempting to seize control of private water rights, undermining state water laws throughout the West, including Idaho. Forcing multiple-use permit holders to turn over privately owned water rights to the federal government as a condition of permit renewal is one of the means employed to exert federal control over water resources. The Clean Water Act, the Federal Land Policy Management Act and wilderness designations have also been vehicles used to attempt to erode state sovereignty over water.