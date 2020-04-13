Crapo: Phase 3 of the coronavirus response

Congress and the Trump Administration have enacted three phases of legislation providing resources to support the fight against the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Most recently, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed and President Trump signed into law Phase 3 of emergency coronavirus response legislation, the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Details are rolling out about how to access the support provided through the CARES Act. The intent of this column is to help get information about some of the CARES Act assistance to Idahoans. Additional information can also be accessed on my website, at www.crapo.senate.gov/services/covid19.