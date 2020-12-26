Crapo: Nez Perce-Clearwater Forests example of collaboration bringing results

More work is underway to address significant challenges, but this is the direction we need to continue to go in delivering long-term results. I commend all those involved in this effort for their hard and exemplary work improving our treasured landscapes.

Other collaborative efforts have laid strong groundwork, or follow in the footsteps of, cooperative work such as this. In Idaho, we have succeeded with public lands projects, such as the Owyhee Initiative, and are hard at work on others, such as the Kootenai Valley Resource Initiative, the Payette Forest Coalition, the Boise Forest Coalition and others, including the Governor’s Shared Stewardship Task Force. I also look forward to the soon to be completed recommendations of the Governor’s Salmon Workgroup.

We must continuously work to ensure federal statute and policy empowers collaborative efforts and forest health projects. Bipartisan legislation pending in this Senate would increase active management of federal forests, cut red tape, reduce frivolous litigation and advance fire risk reduction. Senators Steve Daines of Montana and Dianne Feinstein of California worked across party lines for months to negotiate the details of the bipartisan S. 4431, the Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act.