Crapo: Moving America's public transportation systems forward

The Senate Banking Committee recently held a hearing on the reauthorization of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, which expires at the end of September 2020. The FAST Act provides long-term funding certainty for public transportation agencies across the country; funding that goes toward capital purchases and operations of the systems, and ultimately promotes safety, mobility and economic opportunity.

Public transportation plays a key role in our nation’s economy. There are over 430,000 workers employed in public transportation in the United States, and transit provides approximately 33 million trips every workday, taking many Americans to and from work, school and medical appointments. Although people typically think of public transportation as large, urban transportation systems, such as subways, transit is a critical lifeline to many rural communities as well. For example, in Idaho, where fixed-route bus service plays an important role in the more urban areas like Boise, non-emergency medical transportation is critical to the health and well-being of many elderly and disabled Idahoans, and tribal transit provides connectivity opportunities for the Coeur d’Alene, Nez Perce and Shoshone-Bannock tribes.

