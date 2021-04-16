Crapo: Legislating for Idaho

As the 117th Congress is now in full swing, legislation is being reintroduced and work is underway on needed policy changes. Following is a brief overview of important legislation I am working with fellow senators to reintroduce this Congress.

Energy

Work continues with a bipartisan group of senators to update and reintroduce the American Nuclear Infrastructure Act (ANIA). This legislation further facilitates our nuclear competitiveness. ANIA ensures the research conducted at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) continues to contribute to and empower the long-term viability of diverse domestic energy resources and keeps us at the nuclear innovation forefront.

Advancement of the bipartisan Department of Energy National Labs Jobs ACCESS (Apprenticeships for Complete and Committed Employment for Specialized Skills) Act to address looming personnel shortages due to a rapid retirement-eligible workforce within the energy sector, like at INL, is important. This legislation would help fill high-demand positions at INL and other national labs through apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs, with focus on programs that serve veterans, young people and individuals with barriers to employment.

Judiciary