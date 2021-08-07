Crapo: Keeping Pressure on China, Not Idaho Producers

We must work to ensure free and fair trade—and use trade enforcement tools as necessary—while taking into account the best interests of our domestic manufacturers. One of the reasons I held firm on including the Trade Act of 2021 in the Senate-passed S. 1260, the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), was to make sure the pressure stays on China, not Americans.

As Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee, I worked with Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) to negotiate a strong trade package, called the Trade Act of 2021, to push back against China in one of the most critical arenas we face: trade, our economy and working against China’s efforts to undercut American companies. I successfully used the Senate filibuster to convince Senate leadership to hold a vote on whether to include the Trade Act in the broader USICA, and the Senate passed the Trade Act as an amendment by a vote of 91-4.