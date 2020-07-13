Crapo: Justice for missing and murdered native woman

A 2016 report from the U.S. Department of Justice indicates that more than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native women and men experience violence in their lifetimes; American Indian and Alaska Native women are also two times more likely than other groups to experience rape or sexual assault; and They are two and a half times more likely to experience violent crimes in their lifetimes. While recognizing information on the number of missing Native Americans in the United States is limited, the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs included these alarming statistics in a report on S. 227, Savanna’s Act. The legislation is named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a 22-year-old member of the Spirit Lake Tribe of North Dakota murdered in 2017. The Committee reported, “While Savanna’s tragic death became widespread news, many other Native Americans go missing or are murdered each year.” However, DOJ and the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Office of Justice Services (BIA-OJS) told the Committee that many of those cases go unreported or unresolved.