Crapo: Investing in Idaho

It does not raise taxes. It reprioritizes the use of certain unused COVID-relief funds away from bailouts and idle funds, shifting them toward supply-side investments that will provide benefits to Idahoans for many years. Because this infrastructure spending focuses on long-term productivity rather than near-term demand, it will not be inflationary. In fact, it will counteract the inflationary pressures we are seeing as a result of excessive spending. This is especially critical right now, as rising prices impact families and small businesses across America. We were successful in keeping out of this bill changes to states’ Right-to-Work status and increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service.