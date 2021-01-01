Crapo: Increasing retirement savings opportunities

Additional changes made through the law can be reviewed in the summary and text available here: waysandmeans.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/ways-means-committee-passes-landmark-retirement-legislation . This law builds on the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that is helping to improve the conditions for retirement by providing enhanced investment benefits allowing retirement portfolios to increase in value, as market conditions continue to improve.

It is important to remember that no matter how hard now it seems to save for retirement, as the DOL points out, “Remember, it’s never too early or too late to start saving.” I am hopeful this federal statute helps make it easier for Idahoans to save for retirement. Bipartisan work remains ongoing and productive, as bipartisan leaders in both houses of Congress have developed additional promising ideas that should see action in the next Congress.