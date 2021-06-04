Crapo: Idaho's Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

We recently had the opportunity to join in celebrating the completion of a very special project in Pocatello that is yet another reminder of the magnitude of respect and gratitude Idahoans have for the extraordinary Americans who serve in our country’s armed forces. Idaho is now home to one of our nation’s Gold Star Families Memorials thanks to the hard work and dedication of many Idahoans. This Memorial Day, as we pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of Americans lost in service to our nation, we also hold in our hearts the Gold Star families who shoulder the price paid for the defense of our freedoms and the safety of Americans at home and abroad. The following is the text of the Congressional Record Statement we submitted to recognize this memorial that honors military families’ exceptional commitment to our country: