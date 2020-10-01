Crapo: Honoring America's missing servicemembers

I call attention to National POW/MIA Recognition Day through Senate statements each year to honor America’s prisoners of war (POW)s and missing in action (MIA), commend those keeping attention on our missing servicemembers and embolden those who are working hard to bring our missing servicemembers home. We cannot let up in bringing home all our nation’s heroes.

The following is the text of my recent Congressional Record Statement:

Mr. President, in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day this Sept. 18, 2020, I join in raising awareness about the more than 81,900 Americans the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, DPAA, reports remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. I also commend the members of the POW*MIA Awareness Rally Corp. of Pocatello, Idaho, and other similar groups that keep a spotlight on the immense service of our American servicemembers and the ongoing need to bring them all home.