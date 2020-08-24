Crapo: Highlighting Idaho's pandemic heroes

There are many, many more examples of Idahoans meeting the challenges we face. The determination to tackle them head on and extend a helping hand is so abundant throughout our great state; it is an inherent Idaho trait. These efforts are inspirational as work continues in Congress to provide needed resources to health care providers, advance vaccine development, and provide for other response efforts. Thank you to all those who are helping others throughout the pandemic response. All of you propelling our recovery shape our communities for the better.