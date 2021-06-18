Crapo: Health Care Flexibility for Idahoans: Lessons Learned from the Pandemic

Telehealth services have been especially useful during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Idaho Department of Insurance, telemedicine visits went from 200 appointments per month to 28,000 visits in April 2020 alone. We can use lessons learned from the expansion of telehealth and other flexibilities to make sensible changes that can better enable Idahoans’ access to quality care going forward. Information on the impact of expanded telehealth on access, quality and cost help guide permanent policy changes for the better.

As Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, I have expressed interest in permanently extending health care flexibilities adopted during the pandemic with President Biden’s nominees for key health care positions who have come before the Committee. Republicans and Democrats often disagree on the best way to achieve shared health care goals. However, we have common ground on this issue. In May, the Committee held a hearing, planned jointly with Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), to discuss what we can learn from experiences with the health care flexibilities adopted during the pandemic to inform what changes should be made to improve health care access beyond the pandemic. We reviewed the waivers and flexibilities made available in the Medicare and Medicaid programs during the pandemic, with telehealth as a key topic. Health care providers, a health policy expert and the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), which Congress tasked with monitoring the federal government’s pandemic response, provided insight to guide our evaluation.