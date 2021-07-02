Crapo: Full picture needed to shore up Medicare for Idaho recipients

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has sounded similar alarms. On September 2, 2020, the CBO estimated the trust fund could run out of money in 2024, two years earlier than the Medicare Trustees forecasted. This year, the CBO extended its insolvency prediction to 2026.

However, there is substantial uncertainty the trust fund could hold out that long. Extraordinarily low HI trust fund reserve amounts do not seem enough to sustain historic Medicare spending until 2026. Additionally, the 2020 Medicare Trustees report did not include analysis of the potential effects of the pandemic on the Medicare program. The significant, but necessary, Medicare funding Congress made available to hospitals and other health care providers in response to the pandemic may have inadvertently accelerated the insolvency of the HI trust fund. Unemployment caused by the pandemic likely resulted in less revenue flowing into the HI Trust Fund.