Crapo: From the mailbag —COVID-19 effects on the postal service

Further, H.R. 748, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the third phase of legislative efforts to help the United States in its fight against COVID-19, was signed into law on March 27, 2020. This comprehensive legislation takes a number of bold steps to preserve and protect the economic foundations of our nation and includes a $10 billion Treasury Department loan for the USPS.

Even before the current COVID-19 crisis, USPS has been facing significant financial challenges in recent years in light of declining mail volumes, decreased demand for mail services and high fixed costs. While USPS continues to implement its own measures to reduce costs and consolidate excess capacity in its distribution system, it is clear that major structural reforms are needed for the organization to return to financial health.

Any reforms to the USPS need to be thoroughly and transparently debated before Congress. I remain committed to ensuring the USPS remains an organization synonymous with efficiency, reliability and financial responsibility, and am working with my colleagues on policies that achieve that end. While it is clear that fundamental reforms are necessary to ensure the continued viability of the USPS, such efforts must not negatively affect the needs of the American people, especially during this unprecedented time.

To access information about some of the important issues of interest, please visit my website, at crapo.senate.gov. The website also provides information about how to contact me to share your views via email, phone and mailing addresses. News about recent activities and information about accessing my Facebook and YouTube pages and following me on Twitter can also be found on the website. Links to legislation and other resources to assist Idahoans who need help with federal agencies can also be accessed on the website. The messages you send me help to shape my approach on a number of important matters. Please continue to contact me and share your thoughts and ideas.

Mike Crapo is a U.S. senator, representing Idaho.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0