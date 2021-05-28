Crapo: Following Idaho's lead on getting employees safely back to work

Alex Adams, administrator of the Idaho Division of Financial Management, shared remarkable results of Idaho’s Return to Work bonuses at a House Ways and Means Committee panel discussion in March. He cited Idaho’s unemployment rate as among the lowest in the country (at 3.2% in March), due in part to Idaho’s Return to Work bonuses and other actions Idaho Gov. Brad Little took last year. He reported Idaho not only averted an unemployment insurance trust fund crisis, but also grew the trust fund during the pandemic. Idaho also led the nation in year-over-year revenue growth, and was noted as the only state that grew jobs, with net gains from January of 2020 to January of 2021. Gov. Little said, “The Return to Work bonuses are based on a fundamental conservative principle — we do not want people on unemployment. We want people working.” I do too.