Crapo: Flag Day — Beacon of hope

In recognition of Flag Day, I wrote this column weeks ago to commemorate our flag and national anthem. Today, as our country grapples with division and some have used the flag in expressions of rage, I questioned whether to submit it. However, I determined that especially now we should remember the inspiration of our national symbols as beacons of hope and unity. Our flag is not the symbol of a nation without flaws, but rather a symbol to inspire hope in the ideals we collectively hold. I am convinced that we are more united as a nation than we are divided.

The American Flag written about in the poem that became our national anthem is on permanent exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. Mary Pickersgill made the flag in 1918. As the Smithsonian reports, the flag was, “Raised over Fort McHenry on the morning of September 14, 1814, to signal American victory over the British in the Battle of Baltimore; the sight inspired Francis Scott Key to write ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’” The grandson of Lieutenant Colonel George Armistead, who led the defense of Fort McHenry and commissioned the immense flag, loaned and later gifted the flag to the Smithsonian. The museum preserves and displays the flag for the public to view this historic national symbol.