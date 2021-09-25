Crapo: Financial Institutions Should Not Be IRS Agents

Not only is this proposal a huge violation of privacy, it is an egregious abuse of Americans’ right to due process by inferring all U.S. taxpayers are guilty of evading taxes until proven otherwise. Suppose you transfer $15,000 from your savings to your checking account to make a large purchase you have spent years saving for, like a wedding, car or home down payment. Your financial institution would be required to report the withdrawal and deposit to the IRS, possibly triggering an audit—despite having done nothing improper or illegal. Any ensuing IRS activity would presume you guilty until proven innocent.

Beyond privacy concerns or the dangerous practice of assuming all Americans are rich tax cheats until proven otherwise, the IRS has a history of violating constitutional due process rights. According to a report by the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the IRS Criminal Investigation Division for years regularly violated, skirted or ignored taxpayers’ legal and due process rights when investigating taxpayers’ currency transaction reporting compliance. Fewer than 10 percent of investigations uncovered legal violations. Every American should be wary of giving the IRS more power and more tentacles into private financial transactions.