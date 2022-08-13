 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
GUEST COLUMN

Crapo: Federal bureaucrats should not dictate social policy affecting Idahoans

  • 0

I have long fought efforts to politicize financial decisions. Sadly, this is something we continue to see at the federal level. For example, look at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC’s primary focus should be shoring up the strength and stability of the U.S. capital markets. Instead, under the direction of Chairman Gary Gensler, the agency has proposed regulations that would require all publicly-traded companies to disclose climate change related information.

There are a number of problems with this proposal. The SEC already requires these companies to disclose material information and various companies disclose climate-related information because it is material to their business. Telling companies this information is material, regardless of whether such a determination has been made, weakens the current disclosure system. Further, this reporting burden would be imposed on stakeholders nationwide, including agricultural producers, at a time when they already face considerable compliance, fuel, labor and other high input costs.

People are also reading…

Even more concerning, the SEC is side stepping Congress and undermining our constitutional system of checks and balances. Because Democrats in Congress have been unable to enact radical climate policy through legislation, unelected bureaucrats in the Biden Administration are now implementing their preferred agenda through regulation, with little regard for American businesses. Congress did not give the SEC authority to do this, and I am fighting this heavy-handed federal overreach.

  • In April, I joined my Republican colleagues on both the Senate Banking and Senate Environment and Public Works Committees in opposing the proposal and calling for its withdrawal.
  • On June 10, 2022, along with fellow U.S. Senator for Idaho Jim Risch and 30 of our Senate colleagues, we called on the SEC to rescind this overreaching proposal that would place unworkable climate disclosure regulations on farmers, ranchers and agriculture producers.
  • Also in June, I joined fellow Banking Committee Republicans in asking the SEC to provide more information related to its 500-page proposed climate disclosure rule. We stressed the rule will impose enormous costs on the entire U.S. economy if it takes effect.

After the SEC provided an inadequate response to our concerns, we called on the SEC to provide prompt answers to the concerns while expressing concerns with the SEC’s lack of transparency, especially with such a sweeping new regulation that will harm consumers, workers and the entire U.S. economy.

  • To further reinforce this effort, in July, Senator Risch and I co-sponsored S. 4610, the Food and Energy Security Act, which would require the federal financial and securities regulators to provide an analysis of the real-world impacts that their ESG climate rules would have on American energy and agriculture producers and consumers’ food, electricity, and gas prices.

The Biden Administration should not circumvent our system of government and implement its own agenda beyond the scope of federal law. As we pointed out in the recent letter to SEC Chairman Gensler, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a major decision that reinforces the importance of congressional oversight of the SEC’s climate disclosure rule. We wrote, “In West Virginia v. EPA, the Supreme Court ruled that the executive branch and its agencies, including financial regulators, cannot use creative, new interpretations of existing law to pretend they have legal authority to support sweeping policy changes that Congress never intended. Unfortunately, the SEC appears to be trying to act in precisely this way with its climate disclosure rule.”

Imposing repressive regulation and subjective standards onto industries the Biden Administration views as disfavored is a disservice to Idaho businesses, employees and investors, and is beyond the scope of the Administration’s authority. I will continue to fight this overreach.

Sen. Mike Crapo

Crapo

 COURTESY OF SEN. MIKE CRAPO

Sen. Mike Crapo represents Idaho in the U.S. Senate.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inside Politics: Reclaim Idaho embodies Idaho values

Inside Politics: Reclaim Idaho embodies Idaho values

Opinion: If you start an organization that embodies Idaho values, it helps to come up with a name that describes that goal and has the added value of being true. Reclaim Idaho, the non-partisan volunteer group is just such an organization.

Other View: Senate GOP’s sudden opposition to a good bill looked a lot like vengeance

Other View: Senate GOP’s sudden opposition to a good bill looked a lot like vengeance

Opinion: How angry are some Republicans at what they see as betrayal by a centrist Democrat? Angry enough to betray sick military veterans, apparently. That’s the only rational explanation for last week’s sudden about-face by two-dozen Senate Republicans who opposed legislation they previously supported to make it easier for cancer-stricken veterans to get help from the government.

Debra Saunders: Democrats and their dirty tricks

Debra Saunders: Democrats and their dirty tricks

Opinion: Cynical Democrats have cause to rejoice. They decry Republican voters who embrace GOP candidates who spout the lie that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. At the same time, they do their utmost to make sure big-lie believers win GOP primaries so that Democrats are more likely to win in November.

Finding My Way: Our convenient forgetfulness

Finding My Way: Our convenient forgetfulness

Even though I’m now an old guy, I can still remember the day I accidentally discovered my oldest brother’s secret stash of Playboy magazines. I was twelve at the time. He was preparing to leave for college, and was a little sloppy in his packing. I was very surprised.

Jim Jones: Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?

Jim Jones: Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?

Opinion: Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading Covid-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD), a group of Covid-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely claimed that thousands had died from the vaccine.

Lenore Skenazy: The strangest thing about 'Stranger Things'

Lenore Skenazy: The strangest thing about 'Stranger Things'

Opinion: If you watch "Stranger Things" with your kids, there's a good chance they spend some of the time crying. Not because the monsters are so scary, but because the kids are so free. It's like monkeys at the zoo watching a Jane Goodall documentary.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News