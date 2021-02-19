Crapo: Faulty budgeting

Over the last year, Congress has come together multiple times to pass massive, bipartisan bills totaling trillions of dollars in relief measures to back the medical response and help American families and businesses weather the pandemic. I have been encouraged by this bipartisan approach, and recent economic projections from the Congressional Budget Office, which estimates that already-enacted pandemic-related provisions, built upon the strong fiscal policy foundation we already have in place, will provide a robust economic recovery, with growth of 3.7 percent over the course of 2021. It is disappointing that the new Senate Majority has decided to move forward with a budget resolution to pass quickly proposals that have failed to garner broad bipartisan support in the past, instead of focusing on policies that will boost vaccine distribution and help get people back to work and our kids safely back to school.