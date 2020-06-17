Crapo: Ensuring broadband resources reach communities that need them

Specifically, the new law requires the FCC to collect broadband maps from wired, fixed-wireless, satellite and satellite broadband providers, and the FCC would be required to use the new maps when making new awards of broadband funding. Strong accuracy constraints are to be placed on the collection of service availability from mobile broadband providers. The FCC could consider the collection of verified coverage data from state, local and tribal governments and other entities. A process would be created for challenging the accuracy of FCC broadband maps. These procedures must not be overly-burdensome on challengers. A crowdsourcing process would be established to allow public participation in data collection, and stronger enforcement mechanisms would be put in place to deter submission of materially inaccurate broadband data.

In addition to the resources available through the FCC, Congress acted in 2001 and 2002 to initiate pilot broadband loan and grant programs through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service (RUS). RUS administers two assistance programs exclusively dedicated to financing broadband deployment: the Rural Broadband Access Loan and Loan Guarantee Program and the Community Connect Grant Program. On December 20, 2018, President Trump signed into law a five-year reauthorization of the Farm Bill, which extends and provides new funding for these assistance programs.

Enactment of the Broadband DATA Act builds on ongoing efforts to eliminate the “digital divide” by helping to ensure the accuracy of the data used to determine the distribution of broadband resources. This can go a long way in making certain that the rural communities that need broadband availability the most are able to access needed broadband resources.

Mike Crapo is a U.S. senator, representing Idaho.

