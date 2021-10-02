Crapo: Double death tax the wrong way to go

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and often when a business owner dies, the family business is tied up in their estate. Recognizing this, Congress created exemptions from estate and capital gains taxes, including allowing a step-up in the value (“tax basis”) of a business to its then fair market value. That way, heirs are not subjected to taxes on the business’s unrealized value, including “phantom value” increases stemming from inflation. This helps Idaho families pass small businesses, homes, land, stocks and other investments on to subsequent generations without having to sell them to pay Uncle Sam when a loved one dies.

Democrats have proposed creating a “double death tax” by eliminating the benefit of this step-up in tax basis while also trying to enact the highest capital gains tax rate in decades and broaden the estate tax’s scope to affect more Americans. Americans work a lifetime to leave something to the next generation. I am adamantly opposed to these proposals that would subject them to excessive federal taxes, sticking them with the bill for reckless, inflationary tax-and-spend policies.