Crapo: Confronting COVID-19

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has challenged our sense of normalcy, and it has tested every institution of daily life we know. The crisis has had a major impact on the physical and economic health of our country, and a major response has been required.

Thank you to all those within the health care system and others on the frontlines of battling the coronavirus for your dedication to treating patients and working to identify therapeutic medications (for short-term treatment) as well as developing vaccines (for long-term immunity).

Phase 1—To help with this immediate response, on March 5, I voted in support of Phase 1 of the coronavirus response legislation, H.R. 6074, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. This legislation, which President Trump signed into law on March 6, provided $8.3 billion in emergency funding to help bolster states’ responses to the virus, advance research to develop a vaccine, fund community health centers and provide for other emergency response mechanisms.