Crapo: Confronting China the Idaho Way: By innovating, out-competing and reflecting our values

And to fight at its best, America must focus on strengthening its competitiveness, which means we need to be smart in our use of tariffs. We need to cut tariffs on inputs that support American manufacturing or on goods consumed by the American consumer, especially

low- and middle-income families. We also cannot let up in advocating for more transparent and efficient systems for the review of agricultural biotechnology products, which are important to Idaho producers.

Innovation: We must pursue policies that promote and reward creativity, such as strong intellectual property protections. Many of us are rightly repulsed by practices like China’s technology theft and its Great Firewall. This includes Chinese state-owned companies stealing trade secrets from Micron a few years ago. We must continue to target those actions that take aim at U.S. companies. We must also negotiate and enforce strong rules through new trade agreements, including at the World Trade Organization.