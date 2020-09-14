Crapo: Backing those leading the pandemic fight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Health care workers, businesses and individuals across our country have been working hard to treat those impacted by the pandemic and ensure our nation’s recovery. We must make certain that those who act lawfully to meet the needs of our communities are not subject to frivolous lawsuits for their good actions.

More than 200 organizations representing American businesses nationwide, including farm families, small businesses, physicians, hotels, trucking associations, manufacturers, grocers, distributors, restaurants and many more, have urged Congress to enact temporary liability relief legislation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to Congress, they stressed the role of front-line medical professionals treating patients, companies hurrying to develop treatments and cures, manufacturers transforming their operations to construct vital personal protective equipment and those providing a stable food supply among the American businesses that have rallied to help our country emerge from this crisis.