Crapo: As in the past, Covid relief should be bipartisan, targeted

The nearly $2 trillion package includes sweeping policy changes that deserved thorough, bipartisan scrutiny at the committee level. According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), “Only about 1 percent of the entire package goes toward COVID vaccines, and 5 percent is truly focused on public health needs surrounding the pandemic. More than 15 percent of the package – about $300 billion – is spent on long-standing policy priorities that are not directly related to the current crisis.”

Many of these longstanding wish-list items are in the Finance Committee’s jurisdiction. Take the $350 billion bailout for states, many of which are running surpluses for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, including Idaho. Taxpayers across the country should not have to bail out failed policies and poor fiscal management of certain states. Consider the $86 billion bailout for the multiemployer pension system, which has been in crisis for several years. Bipartisan proposals to address the problem were ignored in favor of using the reconciliation process to avoid reforms, leading to future bailouts. Other longstanding policy priorities, such as expanding the child tax credit and earned income tax credit, and increasing Affordable Care Act subsidies, made it into the package, although neither is directly related to coronavirus relief.