Crapo and Risch: The American Spirit: Confronting COVID-19 head-on

Local small businesses are collaborating to provide the ventilators, hand sanitizers, protective gear and other medical equipment our health care providers need. Our food service providers and grocers have come together with their communities to find ways to meet demands and limit exposures. Many businesses have also reached out to say they are keeping workers on payrolls, despite strain from severely reduced operations or closures. We are hearing from small businesses whose entire livelihoods are on the line. Thousands of mom and pop restaurants, barbershops, hardware stores, and stores that have served their towns for generations are days away from shutting their doors for good, taking with them scores of local jobs and their immeasurable community value.

The situation we find ourselves in today as COVID-19 impacts our state, the nation, and the world, demands bold and immediate action to save the economic future of Idahoans and our great country. We have worked with our colleagues in the Senate and the Administration over the last several weeks to provide needed resources to health care providers, bolster states’ responses, advance research to develop a vaccine, fund community health centers and provide for other emergency response mechanisms. We have worked to secure meaningful relief for Idaho’s small businesses, workers and families to help businesses keep their doors open and keep employees on the payroll.