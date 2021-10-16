Crapo and Risch: Idaho-style Alternative to Biden 30 by 30 Initiative

As Idahoans, we have a stronger incentive than anyone to preserve, maintain and enhance the land we call home—like reducing wildfire threats, improving soil health, restoring waterways and enhancing wildlife habitat. A far more productive path than President Biden’s vague call to put 30 percent of our land and water in conservation status by 2030 (known as the 30 by 30 initiative) is to focus on improving the health of our existing public lands and waters. We recently joined congressional colleagues representing Western states in advancing the Senate and Congressional Western Caucuses’ outcome-based conservation proposal, titled “Western Conservation Principles,” stressing this approach.

In January, President Biden signed an executive order, which included “the goal of conserving at least 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030.” The ambiguity of what constitutes conservation status or through what process land management decisions will be made has understandably worried many Idahoans and others with agriculture and natural resource-based economies. We expressed concern with this lack of clarity in our proposal, emphasizing, “the ambiguous ‘conservation status’ has yet to be defined, and even if it were to be defined, it is clear the Administration does not know what percentage of lands and waters are currently meeting this status.”