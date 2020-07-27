Crapo: Advocating for a third federal judge for Idaho

The U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary held a hearing on June 30, 2020, to discuss the Judicial Conference of the United States’ most recent recommendations for more federal judgeships. The Judicial Conference has recommended a third judgeship for Idaho consistently since 2003. As a member of the Committee, I reiterated the need to put aside partisan differences and create a third federal district judgeship in Idaho to meet this increasing judicial need.

As I stressed during the hearing, Idaho is in a precarious position with only two authorized federal judges, and faces further difficulties and shortages with current judges reaching retirement eligibility. Idaho is one of only three states that only has two authorized judgeships. Idaho was allocated its two federal judges positions when the state had a population of 600,000 people. Today, the population of the state is nearly 1.7 million people—nearly three times higher. Yet, we still only have two judgeships. The criminal caseload, according to the Clerk of Courts for the District of Idaho, has increased by 58 percent in the last few years. Idaho has to rely on visiting judges to meet caseload needs.