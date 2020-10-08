Crapo: Advancing emergency wildfire legislation

The 2020 wildfire season has been one of the most active on record. So far, 44,174 wildfires have burned 7.1 million acres, with over five million acres in California, Oregon and Washington alone. In Idaho, 15 wildfires have burned more than 200,000 acres so far.

The damage these fires have caused is disastrous. Thousands of people have lost their homes and property. Numerous communities have been destroyed. Millions of people have spent weeks breathing air choked with smoke and ash. And, many people have lost their lives.

Catastrophic wildfire will remain a threat to lives, property and forest resources unless we act decisively to reduce the risk. One way to do that is to actively manage our forests by reducing dead and dying fuel on the landscape.

This is why we are proud to co-sponsor bipartisan forest management reform to equip federal land management agencies with the tools they need to protect communities from deadly wildfires.