Crapo: A third federal judge for Idaho

In 1953, then-U.S. Senator Herman Welker (R-Idaho), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, made a convincing case for the addition of a second federal judgeship for Idaho at a Judiciary subcommittee hearing. The Senator cited the increase in cases, rising case backload and considerable distance between places of holding court for the only federal judge in Idaho at the time. He asked, “How long can this able jurist physically and mentally stand this tremendous workload?”

In 1954, Congress went on to pass and the President signed into law legislation adding that second federal judgeship for Idaho and additional judgeships for other states across our nation. The reasons our state needs a third federal judgeship today mirror those Senator Welker shared with his Senate colleagues 67 years ago, only those justifications have intensified in the decades of Idaho’s growth and development since. The report for the previously-mentioned 1953 hearing includes statistics sought by Senator Welker from the then-Chief Judge for the Third Circuit regarding the caseload of Idaho’s then only federal judge. The report indicates Idaho’s federal judge had 147 pending civil cases in March of 1953. Senator Welker also noted 25 pending criminal cases in the first half of 1953 in his testimony.