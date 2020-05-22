Crapo: 75 years later: American fortitude is the foundation of recovery

My staff and I have also had the opportunity to interview Idaho veterans to record their experiences serving our nation for the Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP). This includes my conversation with Captain Lynn B. Richmond, who earned a Bronze Star for his meritorious service in direct support of combat operations in Italy, where he served in artillery for the U.S. Army in World War II. Our conversation was submitted to the Library of Congress VHP. The Library of Congress recently announced the launch of the “End of World War II: 75th Anniversary,” a new online feature that highlights firsthand accounts of the war’s end, that can be accessed at http://www.loc.gov/vets/stories/ex-war-end-wwii-75.html . If you have the opportunity to help collect the stories of veterans you know, the Veterans History Project website, at www.loc.gov/vets/ , contains guidelines for conducting interviews and submitting stories to the project.

This Memorial Day like all Memorial Days, we honor extraordinary Americans lost in service to our nation. They laid down their lives for all of us—their fellow servicemembers they stood beside, our American ideals, the security of our communities and our friends around the world. As we hold them and their families in our hearts, we can also think about the trials our country has faced over the years and the strength of the Americans who set us on paths of healing. These are important lessons as we work together in the coming months to mourn and recover from the losses our nation and world have sustained in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Let us keep the direction from three-quarters of a century ago in mind while we continue to work together to “bind up the wounds of suffering in this world.” Thank you to all of our nation’s servicemembers and their families for setting an exceptional standard in leading this charge.