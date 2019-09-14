Cheer
Cheers to the organizers of Hispanic Heritage Month in the Magic Valley.
Hispanic Heritage Month officially begins Sept. 15 and continues to Oct. 15. It begins mid-month to coincide with the independence dates of seven Latin American countries between the 15 and 18. There are several local events
“It’s an important part of the community when more than one-third of the population is Hispanic,” said Ben Reed, event organizer and program director at Lee Family Broadcasting. “It’s something you don’t want to ignore.”
You have free articles remaining.
Jeer
Jeers to overenthusiastic military recruiting. The U.S. Army is investigating a former trainee’s claim that his Idaho recruiter told him to hide his medical conditions when enlisting. The man’s Army medical provider is recommending a medical discharge for the 19-year-old Twin Falls High School graduate, according to correspondence between the Army and U.S. Sen. Jim Risch’s office.
Cheer
Cheers to Business Plus for their work over the past three-plus decades of bringing business to the Magic Valley. This week, they met and discussed the future. “What happens next to this group?” College of Southern Idaho President Jeff Fox said. “You have all these wise people and all this experience ... This group of people will now move forward with the younger people coming in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.