Cassie McClure: Bleak Values Build a Bleak Future

I’m paraphrasing the quotes, but the gist is this: “You claim you’re interested in other people, but there is no evidence in your life whatsoever of you caring about anyone but yourself,” she yelled at him. “You’re not interested in your community. You just like the idea of it.”

Girl: You’ve only seen the tip of that iceberg. Your fictional baby is set to be a pandemic toddler.

At the end of the episode, the dad who threw the fit earlier gives his adopted daughter a bedtime tale: “We’re capitalists. We wouldn’t survive a second in the wild because there’s no restaurants or Whole Foods, or therapists, or hospitals for when you get sick, or books for you to read or movies for you to watch.”

Bleak, but I’m not sure he’s wrong.

There’s been a continual push against doing things that inconvenience us as Americans. But especially during the pandemic, it feels like it’s not a bug of our American character, but a feature.