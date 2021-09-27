Bureaucrats and Politicians Seem Determined to Cripple a Lifesaving Alternative to Smoking:

No one really knows what that means, although the FDA says “the evidence of benefits to adult smokers for such products would likely be in the form of a randomized controlled trial or longitudinal cohort study.” Such research is beyond the means of all but the largest companies, and even they may have trouble persuading the FDA that approval of their products is “appropriate for the protection of the public health,” taking into account “the risks and benefits to the population as a whole.”

Under that highly subjective standard, which is mandated by the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act of 2009, it is not enough for a manufacturer to show its products are far less hazardous than conventional cigarettes. Nor is it enough to show that nontobacco flavors are enormously popular among former smokers because the FDA might still conclude, however implausibly, that the risk of underage consumption outweighs the welfare of smokers interested in making the potentially lifesaving switch to vaping.