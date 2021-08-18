Brugger: Your Political Party is Not your Character or Your Religion

I sleep with a Republican. There are people in my social circle at various degrees of closeness who are Republicans. Some of those Republicans even agree with the Freedom Foundation. I still love them all in the sense of unconditional love. I want to make the point stated in the headline for today’s column as forcefully as I can. Political party affiliation or the direction of our thinking, conservative or liberal, should not divide us to the extent of dismissing each other as people to care about.

Your religious beliefs inform how you believe public policy should trend, but a political party should not be a religion. In the same way, my character determines the quality of the actions I take in my public and my private life. The political party I lean toward or register to vote with is not a brand telling anyone about the content of my character.

I try to judge character before anything else when I consider who is fit for political office. If I agree with a particular public policy, of course, I prefer a candidate who also agrees with it. Character weighs in when I consider if the candidate is believable. When two candidates have similar positions, I may judge who is the most respectable. In other words, I decide whose course of life has indicated that they make virtuous decisions. Even if I disagree with a candidate on some issues, I still will vote for someone who makes ethical judgments.