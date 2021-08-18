Brugger: Your Political Party is Not your Character or Your Religion

I sleep with a Republican. There are people in my social circle at various degrees of closeness who are Republicans. Some of those Republicans even agree with the Freedom Foundation. I still love them all in the sense of unconditional love. I want to make the point stated in the headline for today’s column as forcefully as I can. Political party affiliation or the direction of our thinking, conservative or liberal, should not divide us to the extent of dismissing each other as people to care about.
Your religious beliefs inform how you believe public policy should trend, but a political party should not be a religion. In the same way, my character determines the quality of the actions I take in my public and my private life. The political party I lean toward or register to vote with is not a brand telling anyone about the content of my character.
I try to judge character before anything else when I consider who is fit for political office. If I agree with a particular public policy, of course, I prefer a candidate who also agrees with it. Character weighs in when I consider if the candidate is believable. When two candidates have similar positions, I may judge who is the most respectable. In other words, I decide whose course of life has indicated that they make virtuous decisions. Even if I disagree with a candidate on some issues, I still will vote for someone who makes ethical judgments.
All religions, in the name of the divine, define good and bad behavior. In the Judeo-Christian religious tradition, the Catholic Church has traditionally combined the discussion into seven deadly vices and seven virtues. The seven vices are gluttony, fornication/lust, avarice/greed, hubris/pride, Tristitia (sorrow/despair/despondency), wrath, vainglory and sloth. A variety of Bible passages talk about all of them. The same is true of the seven virtues. They are chastity, temperance, charity, diligence, patience, kindness, and humility. I found an excellent explanation of all of these on the web page, Faith and the Intuitive Arts, under the name The 7 Virtues and the 7 Deadly Sins. I consider the sum of these characteristics when I judge my or anyone’s character.
All religions define the repetitive procedures, customs, and traditions that rule our life. We often believe that they were determined for us by God, but many people make a religion of customs and traditions that started as preferences. An example of that could be my beliefs about the benefits of nature. It has not replaced God in my life, but I am unshakable in my confidence that interacting with nature has value.
A political party is no more than a group of people who have similar ideas about how to conduct public life. By no design should it be absolute in its thinking. The adherents under a party’s banner change over time. The mainstream ideas appeal to different interests, and a political party tries to find as many people with the same common ground as possible.
Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority movement sought to bring the practice of traditional morality into public discussion. It was a reasonable idea at that time. However, it became identified with the institution of the Evangelical Church, and that institution decided that the Republican party and its conservative thinking represented its ideals. For some, the two became inseparable. Hence, the Republican religion.
Since Jesus of Nazareth left this earth, his followers have sought to recruit people to the beliefs about God and the way we should live that he taught. His followers evangelize as part of their religious practice. Evangelicals are not doing anything evil. However, when they begin to believe that anyone and everyone belonging to a political party is or should be just like them, they are leaning toward a religion.
I admit to evangelizing. I am promoting representative democracy as absolutely the only morally acceptable form of government. I am also promoting public ethics and moral standards for those individuals who represent us in government. My friends do not have to agree with me. No one should make a religion out of my beliefs. I say that as my pride threatens the virtue of humility daily.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.