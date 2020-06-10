Brugger: You Do Not Have to Stuff A Ballot Box

My first column in this series was about Russian interference. This fourth one is my theory, based on public information, about some of what they are doing. This effort is, in part, to counter the twin messages of hoax and Democratic party voter fraud, which the administration has used since before the inauguration. My position is that “hoax” is misdirection while “voter fraud” is amplification of importance. This column and the next will give more detail, I hope.
A good public influence campaign requires both a goal and facts that can be fitted into a narrative that meets that goal. Russia’s goal has been to weaken western democracies and the NATO defense alliance because Russia has not achieved the political power they had during the cold war. They have abandoned any strategy of cooperation in favor of confrontation. One result of the tactics they have used is that Donald Trump achieved enough political popularity to become president. That popularity was the result of two things. Amplified issues and the person who promised to solve them.
There are always political divides in any group of people or states or countries. Additionally, it is possible through messaging to amplify those differences and drown out any suggestions of ways to cooperate and bridge those differences. Russia was able to use well-honed tactics, human effort, and our explosion of unrestrained messaging technology to deeply widen the gaps between us. The effect has been far-reaching. The amplification of divides has even threatened our traditionally most stable group, the family. No matter which sides of the various divides we are on, everyone has begun to despair of the hurt and social harm that has been caused.
Russia never achieved the ideal of a communist economic system. They settled for socialism and its government control of the means of production. At that time, the government was totalitarian. Everyone was supposed to believe and act as if the worker-owned everything. All workers had an equal say in the economy and society. Except, they did not. The leaders forced totalitarian thought while controlling social, economic, and political life. The Russians were no longer serfs, but they were ruled by party officials who skimmed perquisites from the economy before distributing income to the workers.
Russians are not tolerant of diversity. During at least one point in time, white women were given bonuses to produce Russian children because the other ethnic populations living within Russian borders were threatening to grow faster. They have ruled Asians and Muslims, but they have seldom given them any political power. Putin has always encouraged the public to see him as “a man’s man.” There is little tolerance of homosexuality.
Russia has spent a fortune restoring the beautiful gold leaf trimmed churches, The Kremlin, and the GUM department store. The Russian Orthodox church has flourished, although missionaries from less authoritarian denominations have been thwarted. Russia no longer has a problem with ostentatious displays of wealth. Even the historically upper-class pastimes of sport shooting and hunting are allowed—to a point.
The oligarchs in Russia have many interests and beliefs that at least run parallel to people who now lean toward the Republican party. Their Revolutionary tradition overthrew a Monarchy, but the narrative extolled the triumph of the worker over the elite. Our Constitution’s Bill of Rights was added to protect the minority from overwhelming power in the hands of the majority. Russia is not bothered by that concern, historically has never been, and carefully controls anything but lip service towards it.
It was easy for them to produce a public influence campaign. They also adopted the talk radio technique of dividing issues into the good and bad, all delivered with strong adjectives. The influence was aimed at both sides and the label or blame depended on the context. With Trump as the candidate, they were able to support someone who had already indicated a similar outlook on society and, as the sole operator of a large company, was used to calling the shots or firing those who disagreed. Only history will tell if Trump knew any of this. Destabilization was the plan, and it has worked in Europe as well as the US.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
