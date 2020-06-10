Brugger: You Do Not Have to Stuff A Ballot Box

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My first column in this series was about Russian interference. This fourth one is my theory, based on public information, about some of what they are doing. This effort is, in part, to counter the twin messages of hoax and Democratic party voter fraud, which the administration has used since before the inauguration. My position is that “hoax” is misdirection while “voter fraud” is amplification of importance. This column and the next will give more detail, I hope.

A good public influence campaign requires both a goal and facts that can be fitted into a narrative that meets that goal. Russia’s goal has been to weaken western democracies and the NATO defense alliance because Russia has not achieved the political power they had during the cold war. They have abandoned any strategy of cooperation in favor of confrontation. One result of the tactics they have used is that Donald Trump achieved enough political popularity to become president. That popularity was the result of two things. Amplified issues and the person who promised to solve them.